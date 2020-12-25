'So many ways to give'

The age-old saying "It is better to give than to receive" rang especially true for a group of volunteers at the Salvation Army this year.

Thirty missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteered at the Salvation Army Guam Corps this month in small groups to adhere to health protocols, said Guam mission leader Sister Christina Hicks.

"We were trying to find a way to serve the community," she said. "We have about 30 missionaries that live on the island of Guam and the people here are just so kind to us and so loving. We love to do beach cleanups and things like that, but because of COVID we weren't able to gather."

She said they chose to lend a hand because they were able to do so safely.

"We want to keep the community safe and we want to maintain all the regulations that the governor has asked us to keep on Guam, so we didn't want to gather 30 missionaries together and go do a big beach cleanup project," she said.

"So we were looking for a project where we could go in very small groups and still social distance. ... It was just a good fit. Because of COVID and unemployment and food insecurity and jobs insecurity ... worldwide there is a greater need in so many areas for school supplies and Christmas gifts and food. There is just so much need around the world."

Hicks leads the mission with her husband and mission president, Eric Hicks. He said the missionaries see on the ground level just how the community is coping with the health crisis.

"They are in many neighborhoods talking to many people," he said. "We get the sense that people are struggling more and they are struggling more materially and financially and spiritually. They are just struggling more this year because of the pandemic."

But the scope of the church's physical mission has been substantially limited during the past 10 months, he said. When the pandemic first hit, the number of missionaries on Guam from their church was reduced by about half, but it's now back up to the pre-pandemic number.

"In many places around the world, we have been restricted because we can't go in because the borders have been closed and quarantine measures have been put in place. In the Micronesian islands where we typically have missionaries we don't have missionaries right now until the quarantine is dropped," he said.

'We have been so blessed'

The couple said in spite of all the challenges, the volunteers still have gained even more than they have given.

"We love for them to do this because it really helps them see outside of themselves," said Eric Hicks.

His wife added that giving back brings growth in spirit.

"We would like to think we are giving something to the community but the reality is we have been so blessed to meet such great families," she said. "Sometimes we think we don't have anything to give because we can't give a monetary donation, but there are so many ways to give. I would say if you are having a rough time, take your family and find a way to serve and your spirits are automatically lifted and you become part of a team."

The help was much needed, especially this year, said Salvation Army Guam Corps spokesman C.J. Urquico.

"Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Guam Corps, never more so than in 2020. This year the Salvation Army has been overwhelmed by the sheer number of families and individuals adversely impacted by the devastation the pandemic has inflicted on Guam's economy," he said, adding the missionaries also assisted the corps during the summer, at the height of the pandemic. "Salvation Army Captains Eric and Kari Rudd asked if the missionaries could again provide support leading up to Christmas, filling a crucial need to organize goods for distribution to needy families."

"We are just a drop in the bucket," said Christina Hicks. "But we just want to do anything we can to thank this community for being so kind to us."