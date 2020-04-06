Social distancing policy dismissed by officers, government employees at gathering

Photographs of what looks to be a group of more than 20 people gathered - including at least a couple of police officers and some government employees - around a table playing a game of poker has been widely shared on social media.

“It was dumb, dangerous, and stupid. We are working to ensure everyone involved is in home quarantine,” was the statement from the governor’s press secretary, Krystal Paco San Agustin, who said the photo was brought to their attention.

The photograph raised concerns and questions about the governor’s social distancing directives. One police officer wearing gloves is clearly seen at the table, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with others.

When asked if they had identified the people in the photograph, and whether government employees would be disciplined, communications director Janela Carrera said: “We are still in the process of identifying all those who are involved to ensure they are undergoing quarantine.”

“But as far as any disciplinary action we can’t comment on because it involves personnel,” she stated.