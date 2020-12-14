Social gathering increased to 10 people; governor adjusts other restrictions

Beginning 8 a.m. tomorrow, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather socially, the governor said.

The following restrictions will be relaxed:

The governor shared the information on a Facebook video at 2 p.m. Monday.

This ease of restrictions follows a low COVID-19 Area Risk, or CAR, Score. The governor said, last month, that if the CAR Score were to drop to the ideal 5.0 or lower, she would lift social gathering restrictions. The island's CAR Score was at 41.5 on Nov. 14 but slowly dropped. By Nov. 30, the CAR Score was 4.3.

She said as of today, the CAR Score is at 1.6.

The governor noted that additional changes could follow but that is dependent on the CAR Score and whether the island can continue to maintain a sub-5.0 score. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

--- Read the governor's message in full below:

From the Governor: Relaxation of Restrictions

Håfa Adai.

With this goal in mind, our island came together and did what was necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As you all did your part, we also made sure to increase our own testing capabilities. Through the use of rapid antigen testing, we were able to increase our testing to an average of over 600 per day.

After meeting with the Physicians Advisory Group and the State Surgeon Cell, and after serious consideration, we will be easing a few restrictions as we head into the holiday season.

Effective Tuesday, December 15 at 8 a.m., the following restrictions will be relaxed:

Social gatherings will be increased to 10 persons.

Religious ceremonies occurring indoors may operate at 50% of the facility’s occupancy.

Retail may operate at 50% of the facility’s occupancy.

And diners enjoying outdoor dining may sit at tables not to exceed 10 persons…

While some may say the lifting of these restrictions is too conservative— far slower than what we’d all like, I am heeding the counsel of our experts and our federal partners, who warn that because covid cases are surging a across the United States, emergency resources may not be there for everyone who needs them in the event of a third wave.

The United States has now recorded more Covid-19 deaths than the total number of Americans killed in combat during World War II, the bloodiest war in human history.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the US saw 291,557 battle deaths during WWII. As of Thursday evening, there have been 291,754 Covid-19 deaths in the US, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

So much of our recovery depends on getting it right. Opening too quickly—too soon can mean a resurgence of new infections. In that event, we must be ready, with the resources we currently have, to identify, test, and isolate all new cases—tracing every contact they made to stop further transmission. It is more important than ever to implement a measured, deliberate and cautious approach to easing these restrictions.

Other restrictions will be lifted as we sustain our CAR score but we will not risk our community’s success by celebrating too early. Victory laps come at the end of the race—and we have sacrificed too much to start over. Remember: a single case can quickly lead to a large cluster. COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than H1N1. Easing restrictions cannot come at the expense of people’s lives.

I urge all of us to bear in mind that our work as a community to fight the spread of COVID-19 is far from over. With the holidays upon us, it is important that, as we celebrate, we do not lose sight of all that we have lost, that we recognize our responsibility to keep each other safe, and that we continue to exercise caution and behave with the understanding that momentarily lapses in our better judgment can hurt the ones we love.

The effects of these measures, the results of our work will be in vain if we do not remain committed to following public health guidelines.

If we continue our efforts, we will beat this virus sooner rather than later. Our plan is working. Please stick with it, and we’ll get through this pandemic together.

Si Yu’us Ma’åse.