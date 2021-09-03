Social gathering limits delay, cancel banquet room reservations

Already facing lagging occupancy due to low tourist arrivals, local hotels are also contending with recent pandemic orders that restrict the size of social gatherings.

Wedding receptions, charity benefits and other indoor events can be attended by no more than 10 vaccinated people, following an executive order issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in response to rising hospitalizations. Outdoor social gatherings can be no larger than 25 vaccinated people.

“There are a few that have already canceled,” Sheena Bocatija, the Westin Resort Guam’s assistant director of sales and marketing told The Guam Daily Post. “With just 10 people, it’s not really feasible to have a social event at this time. So we try to push our restaurants, because we do require a minimum number of people to do a buffet at a social event set up.”

The hotel is offering to accommodate 10-person parties indoors and groups of 25 outdoors at its several restaurants. The per person price is comparable to the banquet service, Bocatija said.

Instead of downsizing their event, some of the hotel’s customers have pushed back reservations until November or December, in hopes restrictions will be lifted by then.

“They understand that it’s beyond our control; they’ve been understanding about that. I think everyone is trying to be hopeful that they can still have their event in the future, but right now it’s really hard to tell,” she said.

Business survey extended

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association is currently surveying local businesses about the impact of recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Mary Rhodes, the association’s president said responses will be accepted through Sept. 8, in an effort to get more participation.

GHRA, along with the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, is calling for businesses to voluntarily reduce their occupancy to as low as 50%, in light of “an alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases.

"We are recommending all business sectors to reduce occupancy with the 6-feet social distance mandate. Fifty percent was an example for everyone to follow. This is what the (Physicians Advisory Group) and GHRA recommended several weeks ago," Rhodes previously told the Post.