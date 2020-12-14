Social gathering, other restrictions, to ease starting tomorrow

Social gathering and other restrictions will be eased beginning tomorrow, Adelup confirmed.

This ease of restrictions follows a low COVID-19 Area Risk, or CAR, Score. The governor said, last month, that if the CAR Score were to drop to the ideal 5.0 or lower, she would lift social gathering restrictions. The island's CAR Score was at 41.5 on Nov. 14 but slowly dropped. By Nov. 30, the CAR Score was 4.3.

Currently, social gatherings are restricted to five people who are not from the same home. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman, said that number will increase but couldn't confirm the final number just yet.

The details of the restrictions on capacities for churches, stores, and outdoor dining will be included in an executive order that is expected out this afternoon, Paco-San Agustin said.

She did note that additional changes could follow but that is dependent on the CAR Score and whether the island can continue to maintain a sub-5.0 score. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.