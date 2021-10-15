Social gathering restrictions on Halloween, All Souls' Day

Residents ages 12 and up have to be vaccinated to participate in Halloween and All Souls' Day gatherings and activities, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

On Thursday, the agency issued guidance for Halloween and All Souls' Day.

Social gathering limits of 25 people for outdoor get-togethers and 10 people for indoor gatherings remain in place. DPHSS officials said curbside distribution of treats is OK.

For both events, DPHSS officials encourage residents to wear their masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid crowds.

"Intermingling with other groups is prohibited," the DPHSS guidance states for both Halloween and All Souls' Day.

All Souls' Day

DPHSS officials proposed "safer alternatives" for All Souls' Day:

• Spend time with individuals of the same household or celebrate virtually.

• Consider placing and creating an altar in a front window or outside so others can view from a safe social distance.

• Stagger visits to loved ones’ gravesites to minimize gatherings.

• Create a virtual space to honor lost loved ones. Share with family and friends via email or social media.

• Do not attend celebrations or participate in activities if you feel sick, or have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms.

Halloween

DPHSS encourages safer alternatives for enjoying Halloween including:

• Keeping Halloween activities for household members at home, such as playing games, having trick-or-treat, reading Halloween stories or watching movies.

• Participating in safe curbside trick-or-treating events sponsored by responsible businesses.

• Holding a drive-by car-decorating contest with judges who are physically distanced.

• Having reverse trick-or-treat by dropping small gift bags of commercially packaged candy on neighbor’s porch instead of receiving treats.

• Conducting a virtual Halloween costume contest so everyone can show off their costume.

• Refraining from eating treats and candies while trick-or-treating to minimize the removal of face masks.

• Setting up a table/station outside with individually bagged treats spaced apart for trick-or-treaters to take.

Businesses distributing treats

• Businesses are strongly discouraged from holding in-person/walk-through trick-or-treat events. Outdoor, drive-up, and curbside distribution of treats is encouraged.

• Individuals must remain in their vehicles.

• A vehicle's fan or air conditioning should be turned off before driving up to receive treats.