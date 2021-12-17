Social gathering restrictions will remain during the Christmas holiday but the crowd limit will be eased from 75 to 100 people outdoors effective 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced in a video message Friday afternoon.

"This is the only change to COVID-19 restrictions I am making at this time under the advice and counsel of our healthcare experts," the governor said.

Right now, there is a social gathering limit of up to 75 people outdoors, and up to 25 people indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"Now, I want to make clear that as we enter a New Year and as we near the second year mark of this ongoing crisis …that we are not yet out of the woods. We are monitoring a new variant called omicron, which is highly transmissible," the governor, a registered nurse, said.

The good news, she said, is that vaccinations and boosters do work and are proving effective at preventing the severe illness caused by omicron.

"While we do not at this time have any confirmed cases of omicron, it is only a matter of time. That is why we must do what we can now to prevent a fourth surge," she said.

Hours before the governor's announcement, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials presented the latest COVID-19 trend, showing a continued decline in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

Guam's current COVID-19 area risk score is 0.4, way below the 47.7 when Guam saw surges in hospitalizations and deaths caused by the highly virulent delta variant.

"As a result of this reassuring data, today I am announcing a conservative lifting of restrictions specifically for outdoor gatherings as we approach the height of the holiday season and celebrate this cherished time of togetherness," the governor said.

The governor continues to encourage residents to wear masks, watch their distance, wash hands and get vaccinated and boosted, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"As Christmas nears, I know families and friends will be gathering. I know there will be fiesta tables set with dishes contributed by multiple families. And I know there will be a careful return to the holidays we once celebrated so comfortably. All that your island asks of you …is that you do so safely and responsibly," she said.

Total COVID-19-related deaths reached 270 since March 2020.

"If I can ask every one of you to reflect deeply …beyond yourself… and to use your heart - as much as your logic - I would ask you to picture the exhaustion of our healthcare workers who have worked long hours and suffered longer days," she said.

The governor signed the executive order making little change to existing restrictions.

