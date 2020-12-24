With low positive rates and decreasing hospitalizations the governor is again easing certain restrictions - increasing social gatherings to 15 people and allowing indoor dining at restaurants with some restrictions.

According to Executive Order 2020-45, the number of people who are not from the same home allowed to gather is increased from 10 to 15, effective 8 a.m. today.

Restaurants must keep occupancy to 25% and no more than six people can sit at each table. In addition, there must be six feet between each table and restaurants must adhere to other Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance.

The change comes as many local restaurants have outfitted outdoor dining areas for patrons. For those dining outdoors, the number of people allowed at a table remains at 10.

The ease in restrictions is the second as the island continues through the holiday season. The lifting of restrictions has been tied to the island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which has been below 2.0 for the last couple weeks. The ideal score is 5.0, which Guam has remained below for the last 21 days, according to the executive order. The longterm goal is to keep the score below 2.5 and Guam's score has remained below that for 19 days, the order states. Guam's CAR Score is 1.5.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Adelup spokeswoman, said the governor lifted the restrictions in light of the holiday season and the low CAR Score, which factors in positivity rates and hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, Guam has a total of ​7,257 ​reported cases of COVID-19. There have been ​121​ deaths. There were 429 people in isolation and 6,707 have completed isolation. There were 21 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Protecting the vulnerable

On Wednesday, nurses at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home in Barrigada administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to residents.

Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman, said the agency provided the senior care home with 100 vaccines. The island's elderly population - specifically those in long-term care facilities such as St. Dominics - are among those who are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination plan per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials note the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, with some of the most restrictive conditions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Guam continues to be under a Safer at Home Advisory, during which all individuals, especially vulnerable persons, are encouraged to minimize travel outside the home.