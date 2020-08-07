Social gatherings limited to 25, bars to shut down, and other restrictions effective 6 p.m. Saturday

In response to the 52 cases reported in this past week alone, the governor is ordering bars and taverns to be shut down, and adding other restrictions that will be effective 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

The governor also is expecting to extend the public health emergency, which currently is supposed to expire Aug. 29, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said there are 81 people in the homeless shelter, including 21 children. Tenorio also said he's working closely with the Guam Department of Education to determine whether schools should keep their Aug. 17 opening.

The restrictions, according to the governor, are:

• Social gatherings outdoors or in private accommodations will are now 25.

• Funerals will be limited to 10 people and only immediate family for viewing.

• Wakes will no longer be allowed in private homes.

• Furthermore, bars will be closed for the next two weeks.

Contact tracing on recent cases have led public health to funeral gatherings and bars.

The governor, referring specifically to bars, said they "congregate more broadly and in general have not exercised the same degree of compliance across the board."

"I have ordered a review of the current guidelines for bars and taverns and have asked Public Health officials to work with industry leaders to develop an effective plan," the governor stated.

"While dine-in restaurants will still be allowed, we are closely monitoring the situation and I ask all restaurant owners and patrons to NOT let your guard down. As a patron, wear your masks as much as possible. Restaurants across our island have been acting conscientiously. Tables are separated and many have installed plexiglass dividers. As you have read, many restaurants have voluntarily disclosed their contact with COVID-19 and have aggressively imposed sanitation and testing measures."

The governor said they are adding 30 people to DPHSS' tracing and surveillance. Our testing capacity also is increasing to ensure people are traced and tested quickly and efficiently. She said they'll announce future community testing outreaches.

"Public Health will be enhancing compliance and enforcement of the minimum requirements for business operations and the wearing of face masks and social distancing," she said. "Businesses that are not compliant may be closed."

The governor added a message to residents: "You are why we have managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 better than many places in the world. As we implement these measures, we need to continue doing what we can. Wearing face masks and social distancing are still crucial no matter what stage we are in. We need to be mindful of who we come in contact with. Limit your time with those who are not in your household. Even if you are just with friends and family, you still need to wear your face mask. If you don’t need to go out, stay home. We cannot become complacent."