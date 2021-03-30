Social gatherings may now include up to 50 people; public health emergency extended

Even as the governor extends the island’s public health emergency another month, social gathering limits and other restrictions are easing.

That's likely due to the low number of new COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations due to the respiratory infection. The current COVID-19 Area Risk Score is

According to the Joint Information Center, the governor signed Executive Order No. 2021-07, which extends the islandwide state of emergency to May 1. The initial order declaring an emergency was signed in March 2020, more than a year ago.

The island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, during which most activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the JIC stated.

Effective 8 a.m. on Thursday:

• Social gatherings: Up to 50 people will be allowed at congregations. The terms “social gathering” and “congregation” are not intended to include meetings of businesses, organizations, or government agencies held for the purpose of carrying out official business of such entities, the JIC stated.

• Dining: Eating and drinking establishments may now allow up to eight persons to be seated together when dining indoors, with six feet distance between tables. Outdoor dining shall continue to be permitted with no more than 15 persons per table or per party. Indoor dining, however, remains at 50% of the occupancy load, subject to requirements and limitations set forth in applicable Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance.

Individuals and businesses who fail to comply with applicable DPHSS guidance memoranda and directives may be subject to fines pursuant to 10 G.C.A. §19802 and 26 GAR Chapter 4 Article 28, as well as any other penalties available under Guam law. DPHSS and affected agencies may enforce applicable enforcement statutes and regulations with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.

The JIC also reported only one confirmed case of COVID-19 out of 439 test conducted on March 29.

To date, there have been a total of 7,805 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 134 deaths. There are 34 people in active isolation, and 7,637 who have completed isolation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

As of Tuesday night’s report, there were 31,178 residents fully vaccinated.

Government officials have noted a May 1 reopening of the island’s tourism industry with the added goal of having 50% of Guamanians ages 16 and up vaccinated by then.

Vaccination clinics continue this week through April 2 and continue from April 6 - April 17 at UOG Field House.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week until April 2 are from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Hours will be expanded for April 6 to April 17 clinics. They’ll go from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the UOG Field House. These clinics will administer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and second doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the JIC stated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not available at the UOG vaccination clinic at this time.

Vaccination eligibility is open to residents 16 years and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted at a limited rate of 15 per hour. Walk-ins wishing to avoid longer wait times are discouraged from lining up before the 10 a.m. opening and are asked to expect reasonable delays. Upon arrival, individuals 60 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation, a photo ID, and proof of Guam residency (Guam Driver's License, Guam ID, Green Card, US, FSM, Palau, or RMI Passport). Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those due for their second dose of the vaccine may get their second dose up to four (4) days early or 42 days after. The CDC further states that if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

COVID-19 Community Testing on April 5 in Tiyan

COVID-19 community testing will be held on Monday, April 5, at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. DPHSS will offer up to 150 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. COVID-19 testing for travel purposes will not be conducted at this community testing site. Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to travel off-island may contact the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment for testing.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four (4) people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Bring a photo ID.