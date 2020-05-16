Certain groups of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin receiving economic impact payments next month, according to the Social Security Administration.

On Guam and other U.S. territories, the tax authority will pay the economic impact payments to eligible residents. It is anticipated that beneficiaries in the territories could begin receiving their EIP in early June.

Nationwide beneficiaries who have their regular monthly payments managed for them by another person, called a representative payee, will begin receiving their EIPs from the IRS later this month.

“The Social Security Administration has been working with the IRS to provide the necessary information about Social Security and SSI beneficiaries in order to automate and expedite their Economic Impact Payments,” said Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security. “While millions of our beneficiaries have already received their EIPs from the IRS, we continue to work hard for those beneficiaries who are awaiting their payment from the IRS.”