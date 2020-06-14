Social Security income does not need to be claimed on PUA applications

Guamanians who are filing for unemployment assistance do not need to include Social Security income on their applications.

“Social Security income does not need to be reported in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Though some Social Security income is taxable, it will not count as earnings in your weekly unemployment certifications,” according to a Guam Department of Labor press release sent out Saturday.

“As PUA is a new program, new guidance comes out regularly. Guam follows the guidelines set forth by Hawaii’s Unemployment Insurance program and upon reviewing Hawaii’s state law, Labor determined that income from Social Security is not to be included in PUA.”

Last week, Labor officials announced that in-person appointments for Guamanians who have not applied for the PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs will begin Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Guam Community College Building E.

Officials emphasized they will accommodate only those who made appointments and no walk-ins will be accepted.

Additionally, social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The first two hours will be prioritized for veterans, manåmko’, and persons with disabilities.

Roving processing center

GDOL will also start a roving PUA processing center in partnership with the Guam Public Library System at various library locations starting Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They’ll be at:

• Dededo – June 15, 22, 25 and 29

• Hagåtña – June 16, 23, 27 and 30

• Merizo – June 17, 23, 27 and 30

• Yona – June 18, 24, and 26

• Agat – June 19, 24, and 26

Appointments are for those who have not created a HireGuam account, officials stated.

All applicants must have an email address and proper documentation on hand, as they will input their information themselves on the PUA online application.