Social Security offices will resume in-person services, including for people without appointments, on April 7, the Social Security Administration stated Tuesday in a press release.

"To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people who can, to use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service," Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner, said in the release.

Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits, the agency stated.

"Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times," the agency added.

Many Social Security services are available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.