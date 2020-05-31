Social Security services available by phone, online

The Guam Social Security Administration office closed for in-person service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Security offices on Guam and nationwide are, however, open for service via phone, fax and online, according to regional communications director Patricia Raymond.

Replacement Social Security cards cannot be applied for online from Guam nor can a change to a name on a Social Security card be made online according to the administration’s website. An application for a name change can be printed online and mailed to the Social Security office.

Social Security recipients are expected to get their Economic Impact Payment check in the beginning of June. The Social Security Administration advises taxpayers to contact their local tax authority for questions on their EIP.

To reach the Guam Social Security Administration, call 1-855-616-6393 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.