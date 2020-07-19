The deadline is July 24 for Guam residents who receive Social Security benefits, railroad retirement, or veterans affairs benefits to submit documents regarding qualifying dependents for the Economic Impact Payment program.

This federal economic assistance provides adults with $1,200 and an additional $500 for qualifying dependents to help American families through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation said it has received information on the recipients of these federal programs. However, it does not have information on dependents – as that would have to come from the beneficiaries themselves.

“In order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, Guam DRT needs the dependent information before the payments are issued,” according to the DRT press release. “Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount will be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020, which will be paid in 2021.”

DRT officials said Guamanians who receive the federal benefits but haven’t already received their Economic Impact Payment checks should submit the Form EIP-NF in order to get the additional $500 for qualifying dependents.

The Form EIP-NF must be filed online at DRT’s website, www.myguamtax.com, according to the DRT press release.

For those taxpayers or non-filers who would like to check the status of their EIP payment, DRT has launched its EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.