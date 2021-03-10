About 10 social work students from the University of Guam braved the weather Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate in support of Russian asylum-seekers who are staging a hunger strike just a short walk from the governor's complex. They were joined by the strikers and other asylum applicants.

Reuel Drilon, a social work student and intern at UOG, said the rally was organized as an advocacy project, to spread awareness and let the asylum applicants know they are not alone.

"We realize their situation is super complex. ... It's certainly not something we're going to resolve as social work students, but at least we can start trying to spread that good message with the community and gain community awareness," Drilon said. "We realize there's a lot of issues going on ... and we just want to spread the awareness that there's this little group of people who are also disadvantaged in a sense."

From time to time, social work students would also visit the strikers at their camp to listen to their stories and gather information to develop a community profile, such as the number of Russian asylum-seekers on the island, to understand what other resources might be available to them, according to Drilon.

"We also understand from their cultural perspective that many of them don't want to be visible," he added. "So it kind of makes it hard to sort of address services."

There is a sense of desperation for many in the Russian asylum community. Asylum-seekers are finding themselves barred from boarding flights to the U.S. Some want to travel for medical needs or work. Some have waited years for their asylum claims to be adjudicated. Others are waiting for hearings to take place on defensive asylum claims.

The strike is not only held in hopes of obtaining the ability to travel to the states but is done as a kind of last resort, as numerous letters to federal authorities and prior demonstrations resulted in little to no gain.

The issue ultimately rests at the federal level, but the strikers chose to camp and demonstrate at Adelup for safety and visibility, believing that the governor can influence the situation. Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio met with members of the Russian asylum community Friday, promising to advocate for them.

"The question for us is what do we do in the meantime?" Drilon said. "If it's going to take 10 years ... you know, what can we do individually, or just locally?"

Four men are participating in the strike – Aleksander, Andrew, Pavel and Yurii. Medics were called to the camp Sunday afternoon.

Tatiana, Pavel's wife, called 911, concerned that Aleksander and Andrew appeared weak. The medics assessed them, but the men refused to go to the hospital or to eat or consume anything other than water.

The strike began March 1 and all four have shown some signs of fatigue as the days went on.

During Tuesday's demonstration, Aleksander looked downcast.

Andrew, at one point, sat slumped against a concrete post, his head tilted back with eyes open slightly, or not at all. A sign that said "Save our lives" was visible to motorists passing by.

The hunger strikers intend to continue, fearing if they stop, their concerns will be forgotten.