Social workers, community invited to 'Coping through Crisis' conference

The island’s social workers, as well as anyone else interested in raising mental health awareness, is invited to attend a virtual training conference this week.

The focus of the two-day event is "Coping through Crisis: Resorting Resiliency and Renewing Hope."

The keynote speakers are:

• Dr. Bonnie Duran, of the University of Washington, whose research aims to work in partnership with communities to design health access and prevention efforts that are empowering, culture-centered, accessible, sustainable and have maximum public health impact.

• Gisela McDaniel, a CHamoru artist whose overall aim is to heal those who have experienced gender-based sexual violence, giving a voice, space, as well as confidential vehicle for survivors to not only share their experiences, but to also explore how those experiences have affected them long-term.

On March 16, Duran will discuss the connections between meditation and native ceremonies such as Sundance, according to an event flier. She also will share the Buddhist list of the Seven Spokes of Satipatthana.

That will be followed by a panel that looks at local crisis services available to people in Guam. Those programs that will be represented include Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness; Together with Veterans, Suicide Initiative; Sanctuary Inc.; and Catholic Social Services.

McDaniel will start the second day of the conference, on March 17. She will be followed by a panel of representatives speaking on cultural healing practices.

On both days, there will be plenary and concurrent sessions that focus on multiple issues, from social work code of ethics to how certain personalities deal with and weight-loss surgery.

The National Association of Social Workers, Guam chapter, is hosting this year’s conference, which will be held March 16 and 17. To register, visit them online at bit.ly/2022-nasw-conference. Registration ends March 16.

Cost starts at $25 for students who are members of NASW to $95 for members of the public who aren’t involved in NASW. For information, email uog.gle@triton.uog.edu or call 671-735-2600.