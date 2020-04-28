Social workers: No protection for Child Protective Services during pandemic

Some social workers under the Department of Public Health and Social Services are outraged, saying they are being forced to work without adequate personal protective equipment needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social workers, many of whom are with Child Protective Services, collectively wrote a letter to the governor and DPHSS director expressing their frustration. The workers asked to remain anonymous to protect their jobs.

"Our office gets a couple boxes of masks, a (handful of) gowns, and gloves. With that, we go out on the field, again in their homes, lives, and intervene," the anonymous letter states. "We purchase our PPEs, because the box we have is for field work. We take children, with no source of cleaning material to ensure hazardous safety. We don't think about social distancing as we carry out babies in our arms, put toddlers on our hips, or put our hands around the teenagers for comfort as we exit their home and enter into a shelter or foster home ... We are not looking for sympathy but dignity for the profession of a CPS social worker."

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey responded during the COVID-19 press briefing on Monday that everyone in her agency is "essential."

"I made that very, very clear to everybody. In the beginning, some people had stayed home, others had come to work," said Unpingco-DeNorcey. "In regards to our PPE, we do have arrivals for them and they need to go through the process, which is to go through the logistics personnel and they will bring in their order and we will fill it in and have it sent to them."

She said they've since received help from other government of Guam agencies to assist with the shortage of social workers, as well.

"It's up to the supervisors in regards to where they are going to work," she said. "If there are any complaints, they are welcome to come to me and there has been a complaint or two and I addressed it, so there is fairness across the board."

Letter from the social workers

Read the full letter from multiple social workers who asked to remain anonymous:

A glimpse in the life of a CPS Social Worker.

I've worked hours at no end, weekends, midnights and holidays. I enter people's homes, lives, and schools. I've dealt with confrontation, threats, and tears. I don't have a badge or a gun for self-protection, I have faith. I don't get overtime pay, since Social Workers are "exempt" employees. I don't get hazardous or night differentials. I use my car, leave my home and my children at any hour to spend additional hours looking for homes willing to take the abused or neglected children that now belong to OUR government. I am that person standing next to the Police Officer, Doctor, Nurse or Fireman. I am the one who will search that child's eyes, praying I make the best educated decision I could for that child's life. I am the one who dreads the confrontation of informing the parent why their child is not going home with them, and with the same breath I will also explain to your child that I will do my very best to help safely reunify the family. I've seen the abused, abandoned, neglected or broken and it NEVER gets easier. I've had to feed, shower and clothed these children. Is there any compensation for those children taken that day or night? No. I take from my pocket that feeds my kids, to feed them without a second thought.

And then this COVID crisis happens.

Our office gets a couple boxes of masks, a hand full or gowns, and gloves. With that, we go out on the field, again in their homes, lives, and intervene. We purchase our PPE's, because the box we have is for field work. We take children, with no source of cleaning material to ensure hazardous safety. We don't think about social distancing as we carry out babies in our arms, put toddlers on our hips, or put our hands around the teenagers for comfort as we exit their home and enter into a shelter or foster home. We don't think about social distancing as we shower these children, dress them or put new shoes on them at the Harvest House. (Harvest House, is an amazing selfless organization that is willing to open at any hour for OUR children. No, they don't get assistance from the government, and yet they are CPS biggest supporters.)

CPS workers are always watered down by the negativity that we enable negative child behaviors or do nothing. We are misrepresented that we enjoy breaking families and taking children. When really, we are in the FRONTLINES EVERY DAY or NIGHT. Then we spend countless hours figuring out how to SAFELY bring a family together. YES, there are times we take these children into our homes and go into battle with other government agencies to provide services to the children who belong to the government. We often discuss that these children belong to our island, so why must we always "do the best we can with the extremely limited resources."

Regardless, we will respond every morning to the 100+ monthly referrals that CPS receives, with a staff inclusive of 2- intake workers, 2-Crisis workers, 5- investigators, 7-case management workers and 1 supervisor for our entire island of children. We are Social Workers who continue to get ridiculed when we actually care, before, during, and after this COVID-19.

We are not looking for sympathy but dignity for the profession of a CPS social worker.

April is Child Abuse and Prevention month. As we focus on preventing or intervening in child abuse and neglect on our island, please remember the Social Workers that intervened to stop child abuse and neglect.