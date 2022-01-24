Software company recognizes local alum

RECOGNITION: Microsoft Alumni Network recognized Eveline Zee Campus, an alum of the software giant, for her effort in making health care more accessible for many in Guam. According to the company, she and her husband, Dr. Hieu Campus, opened International Health Providers clinic in July 2019. Their mission is to "get everyone in Guam access to quality health care to foster the best quality of life possible." She said Microsoft helped prepare her to open and run a practice. She learned "to build something from the ground up, get buy-in, launch, and then collect data and analyze results," which is what she does at IHP. Photo courtesy Microsoft Alumni Network