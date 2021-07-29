Soil, debris spill into Marbo Cave

A proposed civil penalty of more than $18 million for a contractor’s failure to follow soil and sediment erosion control laws - thus polluting Marbo Cave - is limited by law to $125,000.

The cave, with its freshwater pools - used as shelter in World War II and having survived many years of typhoons and earthquakes - was part of an investigation into stormwater mitigation at the nearby 60-megawatt solar farm.

The project was awarded to the KEPCO-LG CNS Consortium by the Guam Power Authority in late 2018, as part of the utility's Phase 2 renewable energy projects.

KEPCO is the project owner, but Samsung E&C America Inc. is the contractor, and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency has now issued a notice of violation to Samsung for violating provisions of the Guam Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations.

Samsung E&C America now has to comply with certain mitigation measures and timelines.

Moreover, Guam EPA had proposed a civil penalty of $10,000 per violation each day over 368 days, between July 20, 2020, and July 23, 2021, which would amount to more than $18 million.

The company won't have to pay that much, however, because of a limitation in Guam law. By law, Guam EPA can assess a maximum civil penalty of only $125,000, the agency stated. So that is the penalty to be paid by Samsung E&C America.

Nicholas Lee, Guam EPA public affairs officer, said the $125,000 cap on financial penalties applies to water pollution violations, while other laws and rules concerning solid waste and illegal dumping may permit higher fines.

‘Willful disregard … appalling’

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Guam EPA Administrator Walter S. Leon Guerrero said the contractor failed to execute the project according to locally and federally approved plans.

"The sheer neglect and willful disregard for responsible development is appalling, and the public can rest assured that the full weight of our environmental oversight will be leveraged upon the responsible party," he stated.

On Thursday morning, hours before the Guam EPA sent the notice of violation, Lee said the agency was investigating the solar farm project near Marbo Cave.

Lee said the agency received photos and videos on July 23 of flooding, runoff and sediment on properties adjacent to the solar farm. Pathways to residential properties were impacted, he added.

Preliminary findings of Guam Environmental Protection Agency inspectors on July 23 noted:

• Insufficient installation of erosion control measures on site.

• Strong evidence that the project did not follow the construction plans reviewed by both Guam and U.S. EPA.

• Strong evidence that sediment and stormwater affected the surrounding areas, and these effects are attributed to ponding basins that were either improperly managed or incomplete in their construction.

"The respondent staff confirmed that the approved erosion and sediment control, or E&SC, measures had not been fully installed, and that other E&SC measures were still in the process of being installed, despite construction being at an advanced stage," Guam EPA stated in its release.

Additional investigation

A second inspection was completed by the Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services team at the Marbo Cave site on July 28.

"The Agency conducted a site inspection of the Marbo Cave site and observed that the pathway down to the freshwater cave had been obliterated and likely due to storm water surges from the project site, as it presented with features of sediment deposit in the footpath, platform and freshwater cave," Guam EPA stated in the release.

Guam EPA continued its inspection Thursday afternoon to look for additional scouring in the surrounding areas of the project site which might be attributable to the project's apparent failure to follow its approved construction plan, Lee said.

Some workers from the solar farm facility were at Marbo Cave Thursday morning cleaning debris that had run into the pool water. Officials from the Guam Department of Agriculture and GEPA were also seen near the site.

Island favorite

The freshwater pools of Marbo Cave, a popular hiking destination for locals and visitors alike, have been soiled with mud and debris.

The fresh water found in Marbo Cave supplied Japanese forces during their occupation of Guam in the early 1940s, according to Guampedia. After World War II, the U.S. Army used the water source for its military camps until 1950.

The concrete staircase leading into the cave, as well as the inner cave platform, were constructed courtesy of both armed forces. That staircase is gone.