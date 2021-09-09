The Guam Contractors License Board has voted to issue a fine of about $25.5 million against Samsung E&C America Inc., the contractor for the controversial solar farm project in Mangilao owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, a subsidiary of South Korea's largest electric company.

"These are contractors, professionals which are held to a higher degree than anybody. And the implications and the results of their actions have negatively impacted the people of Guam. And we have to consider that and make sure that whatever we levy against them is equal – some sort of recourse for remediation to make the people of Guam whole," board member Matt Cruz stated during discussions prior to voting on the fine.

While the contractor has 15 days to plead its case once the assessment is finalized, the decision brings relative closure to the second violation levied against Samsung E&C America for its failure to implement approved erosion controls at the project site.

That led to environmental damage due to stormwater runoff affecting nearby properties and the historic Marbo Cave, which became blanketed with silt and muck following heavy rainfall in the area.

CLB board member Michelle Santos initially expressed reservations, stating that she felt the proposed fine was excessive.

Responding to Santos, member Selena Ashland said she believed the major turning point for the board to consider the $25.5 million fine was Samsung's admission to "completely failing" to properly implement erosion control plans.

CLB investigator supervisor Nida Bailey stated during her presentation earlier in the meeting that a representative of Samsung E&C America admitted that the contractor failed to implement approved erosion and sediment control plans during a meeting with CLB on Aug. 10.

Later, as the board discussed the fine, CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini noted that the contractor could have hired a quality control consultant.

"I know for a fact that they could have been better if they had a (consultant), but they didn't," Orsini said.

Adding to the director's comments, Cruz stated that the board was essentially looking at the fact that erosion control measures were in the construction plans and should have been implemented from the beginning.

"We don't have the amount that it will take to make the people of Guam whole, but we are doing what is in our purview. ... Now, if the contractor believes that it's excessive, then they can come back to us and discuss and plead their case," Cruz said.

The decision was ultimately unanimous among board members present for the meeting Wednesday, which included Vice Chairman Bernard Benavente. At the beginning of the meeting Santos disclosed that her family owns property at the opposite end of the valley where the solar project sits.

'They should have known better'

This is the second fine levied against the Samsung E&C America, and a much more substantial fine than the $125,000 imposed earlier by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, which was limited by caps in local law. However, both are the maximum fines available under current law.

The CLB can fine no less than $200 and up to 50% of the value of a project for violating the licensing law.

The total project value is more than $200 million, but the $25.5 million fine is based on $51 million from a permit related to erosion control, earthing and grubbing, filling and excavation work.

Orsini said the fine is not being assigned to the solar installation portion of the project because that part of the project did not fail implementation.

The assessment is fair, he added, stating that he stood behind the amount.

"They admitted that they failed. ... They should have known better. As big as a contractor that they are, they should have known better," Orsini said.

Notice of violation

Guam EPA issued an initial notice of violation against Samsung E&C America in late July following confirmation that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other controls were in the process of being installed, but construction was already well underway.

CLB staff conducted their own investigation afterward, and issued a notice of violation, but needed additional information before proceeding with determining the fine.

Meanwhile, Samsung E&C appealed the Guam EPA notice of violation in mid-August.

"The respondent filed a notice of intent to appeal the original notice of violation and compliance order and the Aug. 16 amended compliance order," Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee said.

"As the agency makes preparations for an administrative hearing, the respondent continues to provide compliance work updates on mitigative measures to the agency on a daily basis," he added. "Guam EPA Water Pollution Control Program personnel conduct regular inspections on the project site to ensure the compliance work is performed and that mitigation measures are working properly. Construction of the remaining required ponding basins, and maintenance of the completed basins are ongoing."

While Samsung E&C America contends with local regulators, officials with U.S. EPA also arrived on island regarding the Mangilao solar farm project. Details of the visit have not been released.

Both Samsung and KEPCO Mangliao Solar are also facing lawsuits – one from the Office of the Attorney General and one from World Meridian Sasajyan LLC, which owns property adjacent to the solar farm, including the Marbo Cave property.