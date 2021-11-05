Solar plant owner, contractor to provide runoff impact data

The Office of the Attorney General has agreed to another extension for defendants in the Mangilao solar plant lawsuit.

A release from the office stated that they agreed to give plant owner Korea Electric Power Co. and contractor Samsung E&C America Inc. until Jan. 7, 2022, to formally respond to the allegations.

"During this time, the defendants will provide the Department of Public Works, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and the OAG an assessment of the impact that the runoff from the solar plant had on the freshwater cave, and a plan for remediation and restoration," the release stated.

The response was due Oct. 28, which was extended from a due date near the end of September.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The OAG filed suit against KEPCO and Samsung E&C America in August, accusing the companies of failing to follow requirements for erosion control and causing damage to a Guam underground drinking water source in Sasayan Valley and to the historic Marbo Cave.

Guam EPA investigated reported storm water impacts to residences near the solar farm and to Marbo Cave following heavy rainfall in late July. The agency confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction on the plant was already well underway. Guam EPA then issued a notice of violation against the contractor.

World Meridian Sasayan LLC, the owner of the Mangilao property where Marbo Cave is located, also filed suit against KEPCO and Samsung E&C America, but dropped the suit in late September after reaching an agreement with the defendants.

In its release, the OAG stated that it maintains its suit against KEPCO and Samsung E&C America "seeking damages for the harm caused in Sasayan Valley."