The Department of Public Works has lifted the stop-work order on the solar farm project in Mangilao, according to Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente.

While this should allow the project to continue, it appears completion will be delayed from December to March or April of next year, Benavente told members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday.

"They're going to come back later with a more defined timeline ... but as we go forward over the next month or so, I will use that information in their updates, and that information is what we're going to use to present to you in November for the (Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause)," Benavente said.

The Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, is more commonly known as the fuel surcharge, and is the portion of a customer's power bill that pays for the cost of fuel. It was raised in August due to rising fuel costs and GPA's "under-recovery," or losses on fuel purchases.

With the project pushing past December and into March or April, full commissioning is now scheduled to happen about two months after the next LEAC update is due, at the beginning of February.

While it's not considered the best-case scenario, there are still fuel cost savings to be anticipated, and the project is still ahead of its contract deadline of May 2022.

"Now it appears the (solar) power plant will only have a four-month impact on the next LEAC, which is from February to July. I estimate that to be ... it will help by about $5 million to $6 million on the recovery," Benavente said Tuesday. "As it gets real and more defined over the next couple months, then I will make the recommendation that we put that into the LEAC so that we can adjust the ratepayers' price."

While it's not yet known where the LEAC rate will be by February, GPA's under-recovery for fuel cost is projected to be about $7 million by the end of the current LEAC period ending in January. And that's including a $15 million boost that GPA received in American Rescue Plan funding from the governor.

The utility was concerned about delays in the solar project because missed deadlines could mean increased fuel surcharge costs for ratepayers, as well as potential federal penalties.

The project is owned by a local subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Co., South Korea's largest electric company.

Samsung E&C America Inc. is the project contractor and had been cited by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency for failing to follow approved erosion mitigation plans. The Guam Contractors License Board also assessed a fine amounting to millions of dollars but that decision is still under legal review.

DPW issued the stop-work order on Aug. 21, suspending all work on the project other than to comply with the notice of violation issued by Guam EPA on July 29.

The stop-work order was lifted as of Sept. 27, according to Benavente. DPW has not yet provided details on the lifting of the order.

Part of the reason for the two-month or so delay, after only about a month under the stop-work order, is that the project also lost its financing for short-term construction because of the order, according to Benavente.

"So now they have to go over the next month or two, trying to get more for construction financing," he said.

Meanwhile, KEPCO and Samsung E&C America are facing litigation. One litigant, a nearby property owner who also owns the property for Marbo Cave, had filed a notice of voluntary dismissal after reaching an agreement.

But KEPCO and Samsung are still facing a lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General. A response from the defendants was due Sept. 28 but they requested another extension to late October. The AG's office agreed.