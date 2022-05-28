The 60-megawatt solar facility at Sasayan Valley, owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, is expected to be commissioned in June. That would provide the Guam Power Authority with cheaper renewable energy at a time when fuel oil prices are climbing higher and higher.

These savings alone won't prevent a rate increase – GPA already is proposing a three-phase rate increase beginning in July – but it is another step toward Guam's renewable energy goals.

The KEPCO solar facility is contracted to deliver at least 141 million kilowatt-hours annually, or about as much energy as is consumed by 14,000 residential customers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That should save GPA about 240,000 barrels, or 10 million gallons, of fuel each year. At about $127 per barrel, that much fuel amounts to about $30.5 million in costs.

Since GPA will purchase solar power from KEPCO at a rate of 8.5 cents per kWh, that would mean a yearly payment of $12 million, or a savings of $18.5 million per year when compared to the cost of fuel.

While the commissioning of the KEPCO facility may ultimately spell good news for fuel savings in the future, the project has seen its share of controversy.

KEPCO and its contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc., were hit with lawsuits last year as a result of stormwater runoff damaging Marbo Cave, a historic landmark and popular attraction at Sasayan Valley. Nearby residences also were affected. Samsung faced separate administrative actions by regulatory agencies.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency determined that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm had not been fully installed, despite construction being underway.

Settlement under circulation

KEPCO and Samsung have now settled all lawsuits, including the one lodged by the Guam Office of the Attorney General. The OAG suit settled for $950,000, including $425,000 to be paid out to Guam EPA and the Guam Contractors Licensing Board. These represent the $125,000 fine levied by Guam EPA and the $300,000 settlement offered by the CLB.

According to the OAG, the agencies still have the discretion to forgo the agreement and continue to pursue administrative actions. For now, the settlement is gathering signatures, and once it is executed, payment should occur within 60 days of its effective date.

While the fine will be satisfied through the agreement, Samsung continues to be held responsible to complete Guam EPA's compliance orders, according to the agency's representative.

Possible delay for separate facility

The KEPCO facility will be only the first to come online among GPA's Phase II renewable energy projects. Another 60-MW solar plant is being developed by Hanwha Energy Corp. This project should deliver similar savings as the KEPCO facility. The Hanwha plant has a contracted completion date of December 2023, but it may see additional delays, which are being discussed with the contractor, according to GPA.

There is a Phase III project but that had been mired in legal issues following a procurement protest. Those legal matters have been resolved, and GPA is now negotiating with the winning bidder, ENGIE Solar. The Phase III project will utilize U.S. Navy properties and will be the first to include battery storage technology that could help power the island at night.

These solar projects, along with the commissioning of the new Ukudu power plant in 2024, are expected to stack savings for ratepayers. GPA has acknowledged that costs are very high at the moment. The fuel surcharge, the portion that pays for fuel oil, has been going up and may go up again if GPA's recent proposal is approved.

The utility's goal is to bring the surcharge down by 2025, to 17 cents per kWh if fuel costs remain high. The surcharge may go up to 29.6 cents per kWh by November under current circumstances.