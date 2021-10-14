Trial is underway in federal court against a Guam National Guard soldier who denied that he tried to get a teenage girl to have sex with him.
Christopher De Leon Guerrero appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday for jury selection.
More than 60 potential jurors were called into the courtroom for questioning by both the defense and prosecution.
Opening statements will be given once a jury panel is selected.
De Leon Guerrero was 29 at the time when he allegedly attempted to entice a minor between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020, using an iPhone 11.
A special agent posed as a 13-year-old girl online, Post files state.
According to his LinkedIn profile, De Leon Guerrero is an Army veteran with an active top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information clearance and is security+ certified.
He currently is not on duty and his last activation was a deployment to Egypt, which was completed early last year.