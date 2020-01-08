A Guam National Guard soldier accused separately of sexually abusing 12-year-old and 17-year-old girls known to him could have his two cases combined.

Jason Oscar Quintanilla Susuico, a sergeant first class in the Guam National Guard, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

He was charged twice in October 2019 after the two victims separately alleged they were sexually abused by Susuico on multiple occasions.

Attorney Randy Cunliffe said he and his client may move to consolidate his cases.

Susuico is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 4.

In one case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

In the other case, Susuico was indicted on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well.

The trial for his alleged molestation of the 12-year-old girl is set to begin on April 20.