Soldier assigned to Guam missile defense identified as crash fatality

A 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade soldier died in the car crash on April 9 along Route 15 in Yigo.

Sgt. Justin M. Lile, 24, from Franklin, Louisiana, was found unresponsive in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to Andersen Air Force Base.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lile, a forward signal support noncommissioned officer, was assigned to the E/3 Air Defense Artillery Regiment operating the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense at Andersen.

He joined the Army from New Orleans, Louisiana in August 2014.

Following the completion of training at Ft. Gordon, Georgia, he was assigned to the 335th Signal Command at Camp Doha, Kuwait.

After completion of his year-long tour, Lile was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky from 2016 to 2018. In July 2018, Lile was assigned to the THAAD mission on Guam and arrived on Andersen.

"1st Sgt. Smith and I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. Justin Lile. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Capt. Katrina I. Muchmore, Lile’s battery commander, said in a statement. "Sgt. Lile's death affects every member in our formation. We are all deeply saddened by the loss."

E/3 Air Defense Artillery Regiment is the THAAD unit permanently forward-stationed to Guam as part of the 38th ADA Brigade.