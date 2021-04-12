A U.S. Army medical professional tested positive for COVID-19 following fifth-day testing by Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation staff, April 6, according to the Joint Region Marianas.

The soldier, who has not experienced any symptoms, was placed in isolation at the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands isolation facility in accordance with CDC guidance, JRM stated.

The soldier arrived in Saipan on April 1 as part of a mission assignment to augment CHCC medical providers in their campaign to vaccinate CNMI community members. The soldier was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and received a negative COVID-19 test result before departing Hawaii.

The team is composed of a medical officer and combat medic specialists assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, according to an Army press release. The soldiers were slated to complete a 30-day mission assignment to augment CHCC medical providers.

According to JRM, no other member of the 12-person team has tested positive.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, the team is scheduled to depart CNMI and is in the process of being re-assigned for potential mission support to Guam,” JRM stated.

The soldier who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain in CNMI and depart upon completion of the required isolation period and release by CHCC staff.