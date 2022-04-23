An Army soldier charged in connection to a serious car crash in Tumon that left three injured was released from prison on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Bryce E. Malloy, 23, was ordered not to drive at all following a magistrate hearing held on Friday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Malloy, who currently lives on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, was placed on house arrest.

He was ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victims in the crash.

Malloy is currently assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, confirmed Liana Kim, public affairs specialist with 311th Signal Command. The battalion is a downtrace unit assigned to the 311th Signal Command (Theater) based at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii.

Kim also confirmed that the 78th Signal Battalion is aware and "fully cooperating with military and civilian law enforcement surrounding this incident."

Malloy faces charges of two counts each of vehicular negligence with bodily injuries and vehicular negligence due to a high blood alcohol content as third-degree felonies. He also was charged with driving while impaired.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. March 28 along Route 14, or San Vitores Road, near the John F. Kennedy High School hill traffic light in Tumon.

Police said Malloy was speeding at about 50 mph as he entered Tumon, hit a median, and crashed into the other vehicles.

Court documents state his blood alcohol content level was more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.