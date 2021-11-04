Soldier denies role in deadly beating

Army soldier Fiatuagaluia Ahkee denied he was involved in a fight early last month that led to the death of 23-year-old Jaron "JC" Weilbacher.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault before Superior Court of Guam Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Ahkee waived his right to a speedy trial.

His co-defendant and cousin, John Mike Muliaga, 22, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault.

Trial has not yet been scheduled for the pair.

The cousins are accused of participating in an Oct. 9 fight in Tamuning that resulted in Weilbacher's death.

According to Post files, Weilbacher was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and served in the Marine Corps for four years.