An Army soldier charged in connection with a serious car crash in Tumon that left three injured denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bryce E. Malloy, 23, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of vehicular negligence with bodily injuries and vehicular negligence due to a high blood alcohol content as third-degree felonies, along with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, two counts of reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.

He waived his right to a speedy trial before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

He has been ordered not to drive.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Malloy, who currently lives on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, is under house arrest.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. March 28 along Route 14, or San Vitores Road, near the John F. Kennedy High School hill traffic light in Tumon.

Police said Malloy was speeding at about 50 mph as he entered Tumon, hit a median, and crashed into the other vehicles.

Court documents state his blood alcohol content level was more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.