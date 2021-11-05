Soldier guilty of attempting to have sex with girl, 13

Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher De Leon Guerrero has been convicted of two counts of attempted enticement of a minor in the District Court of Guam.

It took the jury about an hour to reach an unanimous guilty verdict.

De Leon Guerrero, 30, was accused of attempting to have sex with a girl, 13, that he met online who turned out to be an undercover agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

De Leon Guerrero, who decided not to testify, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2022.

Both the government and the defense rested on Friday.

Closing arguments

Closing arguments were presented to the jury after only two days of trial before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Prosecutors would revisit the messages De Leon Guerrero sent "Emily".

“'I’ll be gentle. I promise,'" Assistant U.S. Attorney April Owen read messages De Leon Guerrero sent on his phone.

"The evidence was in black and white. It came from the defendant’s own words. He wanted to try something new and he came prepared... You heard the defendant was using his cellphone on Whisper and WhatsApp to engage in these conversations with the undercover agent. He was ready to have sex with a 13-year-old. Over the four days, he continues to tell her about how to have sex, what he wanted to do to her body and how he wanted to do it.”

Text messages revealed De Leon Guerrero’s plan to allegedly go to the girl's home on Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2020, after her parents left to go out for the evening. But, when he drove up to the carport, federal investigators moved in and brought him inside the ‘sting house’ for questioning.

Undercover

The undercover agent used the name Emily during the operation to communicate with De Leon Guerrero.

“Even looking at the photo that Emily sent, you can tell it was a kid,” De Leon Guerrero told federal investigators after he was taken into custody.

“He told agents he knew it was against the law,” Owen said. “He showed up to AAFB at this sting house believing a 13-year-old virgin was home alone - with Von’s chicken for her to try and condoms. He was not there to play board games. He talked to her sexually for days. He never stopped. He complimented her. He wanted to impress her. He sent sexual chats. He assured her that he was a nice guy…He rolled the dice, he went to that house because he believed Em was real.”

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano called the prosecution’s case weak.

“The government’s opening started with some pretty salacious terms,” said Razzano. “What they needed to do was scare you and make you mad. And they attempted to do that by reading those text messages that you could’ve read for yourself. The sex talk, while bad, is not enough to convict of this crime.”

He argued that federal agents pushed for De Leon Guerrero to show up to the house on the military base.

“Even showing up at the house is not enough. They need to tie him to this action so they request for him to do something. He shows up in the driveway…and now we know that just showing up even with the food is not enough. That’s not a substantial step. Because if it was then as soon as he pulled into the driveway, they would’ve arrested him. They need him to get out of the car and knock on the door. But that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Razzano contends that defendant was going to leave before agents stopped him.

“When (the FBI agent) makes that go call, he takes something away from Chris. His right to redeem himself. His moral compass is telling him to leave, don’t get out of that car. But the government takes that away from him," the attorney argued.