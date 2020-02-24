Soldier's mom: 'Very proud of him'

Armed with a bag of brand new socks, a son of Guam serving as an officer in the Army and a fellow soldier fashioned a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding to a bicyclist in Italy who had crashed.

1st Lt. Mike Santos, of Dededo, who serves as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Africa/Southern European Task Force, helped an elderly man who recently lost control of his bicycle and crashed at what looks to be a busy road in Italy.

Working with Santos to translate directions to the man, who spoke no English, was Vally Zorzato, administrative officer at the 414th Contracting Support Brigade. They were soon joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Metcalf, 414th Contracting Support Brigade, who assisted in providing medical aid.

They would later find out from the man’s granddaughter that he needed 70 stitches, and also had broken ribs and a broken wrist.

A video of the trio sharing the events of that day and what they did was created and shared by the Department of Defense on Facebook.

Mike Santos’ mom, Erlinda A. Santos, heard about the video while on a flight from Hawaii to California.

When she was able to watch the video, she and her husband, Roque Santos, had tears in their eyes. They couldn’t stop watching the video, hitting the replay button over and over again.

“Me and his dad are very proud of him,” she said.

Erlinda Santos said she was so excited and the video gave her goosebumps. She asked her other children if they saw the video, and they replied, “Yes, Mom. It’s on Facebook.”

One of Mike Santos’ older brothers, Ronnie Santos, said it wasn’t surprising to hear that his brother had helped someone.

“He’s basically a Boy Scout like that. Always helping out his friends or if he sees someone in need of help, he will offer his assistance,” said Ronnie Santos, who added that he’s proud of his little brother.

Whether he’s helping the elderly, the homeless, or helping others through his medical missions, Erlinda Santos said, her son is a very loving person who loves to help people.

“Mikey is a very loving person, there is never a day where he wouldn’t call and say, ‘I love you, Mom,’” Erlinda Santos said.

She even said of the teachers at Simon Sanchez High School, “They will tell you how sweet that boy is.”

Erlinda Santos recalled a memory of Mike’s kindheartedness; a dog had been injured by a vehicle. Mike tried to take the dog to the vet but found out it was closed, so he nursed the dog back to health himself, she said.

Military family

The Santos clan has six children — five boys and one girl, all of whom joined various branches of the military.

At first, Erlinda Santos said, her husband didn’t want his children to join the military because he knew how difficult that life is.

“But once they started growing up, they all joined the military,” Erlinda Santos said. “And I am proud of how all my kids turned out to be, I am so proud of all of them.”

Her son Mike’s military career began at SSHS, where he enrolled for four years in the Junior ROTC program. He continued on through college with a scholarship from the Army ROTC program at the University of Guam and graduated with a degree in biology and nursing, she said.

After his schooling, he joined the Army Reserve, she added.

The proud mom said there have been discussions about her son joining her in California and continuing his medical schooling to become a doctor.

The accident

Mike Santos was on the road on his way home from work on what looks to be a fairly busy roadway that passes under a bridge. He saw the man whose bicycle started to “speed-wobble … and then he flipped.”

The car in front of him - he’d later learn it was Zorzato’s - stopped. He stopped as well.

The man had hit his face on the ground.

“It was crazy because maybe an inch of his nose was coming off,” the first lieutenant said as he described what he saw when he reached the man. He ran back to the car to see what he could find to help, but he’d recently gone camping and had taken everything out of his car. He did have a bag of socks he’d recently purchased and half a bottle of water.

“So I grabbed that and I ran … back to the man. He did not speak English at all and I had very little Italian,” he said. That’s where Zorzato’s help came in. She was able to translate to the man to keep pressure on his nose as 1st Lt. Santos worked on his other injuries. Sometime during rendering assistance, he realized that Sgt. Maj. Metcalf had arrived and also was providing aid.

Metcalf said the man had serious injuries, including one on his leg that required a tourniquet. Using the bag of socks they “cinched it down as hard as we could to control the bleeding,” Metcalf said.

1st Lt. Santos was glad he had the ability to assist.

When Mike Santos first saw the man crash, he said it didn’t look too bad. Until he approached the man and saw him, it was then he realized how serious his injuries were because of the amount of blood.

He then rushed from his car and grabbed whatever he could use at the time to the best of his ability — in this case, his socks and a half-filled bottle of water.

“It is crucial to stay calm even in some moments when you don’t know what to do,” he said. “Another important thing is to throw in a little smile to let the person know they are going to be OK.”

The first aid would not have been successful without the assistance of Metcalf, Mike Santos said.

With machine precision, Mike Santos said, he and Metcalf were able to get the job done, even though the two had never met before.

“Thank God that the Army trained me how to provide medical aid because I was 100% useful for that man,” Mike Santos said in the video. “I’ve haven’t heard from the man since but I hope he’s OK. I hope we made a difference for him.”

Watched ‘a million times’

Mike Santos said he and his sister are the youngest in the bunch of Santos siblings, and they grew up listening to his older siblings’ amazing adventures traveling around the world during their military service.

“So yes, my family was a huge influence in my decision to join the military,” he said.

When he’s out working, he said, he’s stern and serious, however, when he’s around family, he’s the goofy younger brother.

His family was surprised and happy to see the video, especially his parents.

“My mom said my dad watched the video a million times,” Mike said.

Mike’s message to his parents, “I love you, Mom and Dad.”