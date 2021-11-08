Soldiers, Airman, Marine honored for outstanding leadership

The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance held the 2021 Guam Missile Defender of the Year Award Ceremony.

The event, held last week, honored Air and Missile Defenders from Task Force Talon and Andersen Air Force Base, according to a press release.

These Soldiers, Airman, and Marine demonstrated outstanding leadership excellence in air and missile defense in 2021 and directly contributed to the security of the United States homeland and allies in the Indo-Pacific.

The honorees are:

• Army Spc. John-Anthony Aguon, Delta Company Forward, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Talon

• Army Sgt. Timothy Barcinas, Delta Company Forward, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Talon

• Army Spc. Brianna Brown, E-3 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Army Sgt. Keenan Thompson, E-3 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Army Spc. Austin Smith, E-3 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Army Sgt. Nicholas Allen, E-3 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Army Sgt. James Copeland, F-55 Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Army 2nd Lt. Peter Gonsalves, E-3 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon

• Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tate Buntz, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

• Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Perry, 36th Operations Group

• E-3 THAAD 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade