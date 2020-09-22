Solid Waste GM resigns but may stay on board as replacement is sought

Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Larry Gast has filed his resignation with the board, GSWA Chairman Andrew Gale confirmed. While he was initially set to leave the agency by the end of the month, Gale said they have been working on options to keep Gast a little longer while the board searches for a replacement.

"We have a board meeting this Thursday and there's some options we're working on that we think will allow us to continue operating with Larry staying on in some form or another," Gale said.

The general manager position at GSWA has specific requirements by law, which have proven to be difficult to meet in the past, Gale added. It took about six or seven months to find and hire Gast after his predecessor resigned in August 2018, he said.

"In the time of COVID we think it will take even longer," he said. "That's why we've come up with a possible transition plan that will allow Larry to stay with the solid waste authority in some form or another ... the options would include providing some supplemental services to offload some of his current workload."

The current thinking is Gast will continue as general manager until his replacement is on board but, pending the upcoming meeting, nothing has been decided yet by the board, Gale added.

Gast, who served as a director of Solid Waste and Mosquito Control in Putnam County, Florida, began his job on Guam in March 2019. At the time, he described being able to work on island as a dream come true.

Gast cited personal reasons for his resignation, Gale said. Gast is wanting to retire and the toughest thing for him has been having his family back in the states, Gale added.

Gale said if they can find a good work-life balance, Gast can stay for several months as they search for a replacement, and added that Gast has expressed willingness to work with the board on whatever type of relationship they can come up with.

"Larry came on board and he helped us with transitioning ... it was last April or last May, of 2019, the (federal) court partially ended the receivership, when she gave the day-to-day and managerial operations to the Guam Solid Waste Authority and the receiver retained control of the Ordot post-closure plan - the plan to close the dump. So we've been in this kind of partial receivership since then."