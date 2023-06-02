Solid Waste: Trash tonnage more than doubled, collection delayed

The Guam Solid Waste Authority is asking for the public’s patience as workers try to keep up with the increasing demand for garbage disposal post-Typhoon Mawar.

Routes are delayed and Solid Waste staff members have collected 771 tons of trash since resuming collection Monday, the agency announced in a press release – 398 tons more than the average.

“This significant increase in waste requires additional time and resources to ensure proper disposal,” the agency stated in the release.

As of Thursday, the agency was finishing up Wednesday trash routes. Residents who are normally serviced Thursday had their trash picked up Friday. Residents should leave their trash curbside if it hasn't been collected, GSWA said.

Solid Waste is servicing all residents in single-family homes and apartments with four units or fewer, including those who aren't registered customers. Staff are working diligently to address the increased waste volumes, blocked roads and operational challenges, GSWA said in the release.