Solid Waste will collect excess recyclables

The Guam Solid Waste Authority started collecting excess recycling on June 19, but collections happen Fridays, with GSWA customers being serviced depending on their trash collection days.

Monday and Wednesday customers will get their recycling picked up on the first and third Fridays of the month, while Tuesday and Thursday customers get theirs collected on the second and fourth Fridays, according to a schedule published by GSWA.

Recycling collections were suspended for about a month after Typhoon Mawar barreled through Guam and then as GSWA focused on typhoon recovery efforts by servicing all residents for two weeks, regardless of whether they were paying customers

That amounted to around double the normal number of serviced homes and nearly 200% of normal tonnage, according to Alicia Fejeran, GSWA chief of administration.

Filled to the brim

For one customer in Mangilao, the delay has left him with an overflow of recyclables.

Emmanuel Cruz showed The Guam Daily Post his recycling bin Wednesday, filled to the brim with uncollected plastic bottles, cardboard and other recyclables, as well as a second, smaller bin filled with the same. Because Cruz normally has trash picked up on Wednesdays, his first recycling collection won't happen until July.

The Post asked Fejeran how GSWA planned to address a potential influx of recyclable materials. She said the general manager confirmed the agency would be collecting any excess recycling.

Cruz said he's also had overages of regular trash.

He said a GSWA truck took his regular trash Wednesday morning. But when his wife attempted to get them to take trash they had set aside from last week, Cruz said the collectors refused, telling his wife the truck was full.

It's unclear if the truck was full. Excess bags of trash need GSWA tags to be collected and Cruz didn't purchase the tags.

Cruz said he suspected that people are bagging their recyclables as regular trash because recyclables weren't getting picked up. He also had bagged what he couldn't fit in his recycling bin with the regular trash.

Cruz was also critical of the need to purchase GSWA tags to get excess trash picked up, stating he's in this situation because of Mawar.

"It's $4 for every (tag). ... And this is because of the typhoon situation that you're talking about, and you're asking for additional $4?" Cruz said.

On Thursday afternoon, Cruz said he had contacted Fejeran and was waiting for a truck to pick up his trash.