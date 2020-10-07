Solo protest at GMH calls for accountability

The father of Asher Lubofsky, the 5-year-old boy who died at the Guam Memorial Hospital in 2018, held a solo protest at GMH Tuesday afternoon after learning about the death of a COVID patient's unborn child at the government hospital.

Asher's father David Lubofsky said he wants the hospital held accountable.

David Lubofsky showed a sign that says "GMH negligence kills more than COVID."

Lubofsky protested after learning about the plight of Christine Joy Quichocho who recently lost her baby while she was sedated and on a ventilator while under care for COVID-19. The hospital induced birth but Quichocho's baby, who was due in December, didn't survive, according to Quichocho's family.

In Lubofsky's case, a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigation into the boy's death found fault in a nurse's failure to call for a doctor or a rapid medical response while Asher's condition was deteriorating. The death certificate says "generalized viral infection" was the cause of Asher's death.

GMH should be held liable, said Lubofsky, who has sued GMH over Asher's death.