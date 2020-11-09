Solutions sought to support uncontacted students

While the current public health emergency would make home visitation risky, the Guam Department of Education and its partners are discussing the possibility of providing support for students and families living in northern villages, where students who have not been accounted for may reside.

There are 750 GDOE students who have yet to make contact with their respective schools. With other options exhausted, these students have been placed on a home-visit list, but the department cannot proceed with the visits under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

The recent door-to-door COVID-19 testing and outreach at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions provided the education department with anecdotal information that many uncontacted students are residing in these northern areas.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he spoke to the lieutenant governor and Department of Public Health and Social Services officials late last month about ways to support these areas. However, based on Public Health input and the number of COVID-19 cases up north, Fernandez said he believes GDOE still won't be able to conduct home visits to gather information from families.

"But we did start to discuss the possibility of trying to provide some basic-level supports for the families and students in those areas. And by that, we meant looking to see if we could gather school supplies for those families as well as some lessons at different grade levels to provide for the families to do," Fernandez said.

Food support is also a consideration, knowing these families are among those who don't have transportation to visit schools, where weekly food distributions take place, the superintendent added.

'A work in progress'

The challenge that officials are trying to resolve, at a time when home visits are impossible, is gathering census information on the children, such as where they go to school and so forth, Fernandez said. GDOE will continue to work with Public Health on a solution, he added.

"It would be much more helpful rather than just giving supplies and materials out without knowing exactly where those kids are supposed to be registered," Fernandez said. "It's not a very easy situation at this point because, just based on what I learned from the visits (at Gill-Baza and Zero Down), it's not a situation that I would want our non-health-care professionals to be going out there."

Officials are considering whether supplies can be dropped off in designated areas, or if they will work with organizations for assistance in safely delivering supplies.

"That's a work in progress that we're going to need some time to resolve," Fernandez said.

The 750 students also include children at Global Dorm in Maite, the government's emergency homeless shelter. Fernandez said GDOE was able to work with Catholic Social Service, which oversees the shelter, to address students' needs at the shelter.

"We're working with Catholic Social Service and Global Dorm to make sure students who are there are able to register at the appropriate school and receive the necessary supports in terms of instruction," Fernandez said.