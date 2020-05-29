Testing of the online unemployment aid application system continues for the expected launch on Saturday or Sunday, said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

That goal to open online applications this weekend has a caveat: It doesn't take into account any major glitches that can't be fixed right away.

"Geographic Solutions has been chipping away on our issues list. When they are complete, they will turn the 'go live' switch," Dell'Isola said of the contractor that will run the online application process.

As of Thursday, 1,136 employers reported via hireguam.com that 21,458 workers were laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's 56% of the initial 38,000 estimate.

172 COVID-19 cases

As testing continues amid the pandemic, the government's Joint Information Center reported that as of Thursday, there have been 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Guam has seen five deaths. A total of 143 have been released from isolation, and there were 24 active cases.

GovGuam reported 5,790 individuals have been tested for COVID-19. In the latest set of testing, one tested positive through DPHSS and 61 tested negative.

Selection of service provider

Guam Labor, using sole-source procurement, awarded $791,850 to Florida-based Geographic Solutions to work on and maintain the system that is key to the online unemployment aid application program.

"It’s like delivering a baby. It happens when it happens, but they guaranteed it by the end of the month, unless (there's) some unforeseen circumstances," Dell'Isola said.

Displaced Guam workers are eligible to apply for and receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July, and up to $345 after that through the end of the year.

U.S. Labor has released the initial $276 million to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs that Guam Labor is rolling out locally. The local agency applied for a $924 million budget.