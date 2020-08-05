Some 700 claims from Guam's World War II survivors or their heirs are awaiting adjudication or final decision for monetary award eligibility, but most of the 3,000 other claims are either awaiting payments or already have been paid.

The Foreign Claims Settlement Commission on July 30 proposed a decision to award 136 additional war claims, which will still need a final decision.

In mid-July, the commission issued another batch of "final decisions" that were sent to the U.S. Treasury for payments.

"Based on the rate of adjudication that's been taking place, we should be able to close out all claims before or by the end of the year," Del. Michael San Nicolas said during a virtual press conference via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

He said about 700 are still awaiting adjudication, and about 3,000 claims have been adjudicated awaiting payments. More than 1,000 already got payments either directly from the Treasury or through GovGuam's advanced payments.

In early June, the Treasury released $2.5 million for 242 war survivors, San Nicolas said. The Treasury also reimbursed Guam for its $12 million advance payment to about 1,100 survivors with adjudicated war claims.

The number of war claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Program is more than 3,700.

San Nicolas: 'It's getting there'

San Nicolas said he's thankful for those who continue to be patient as the federal commission does its review of the claims.

"We can't call the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission and tell them to hurry up," he said. "You don't do that. That's political interference."

The delegate, who is facing former Del. Robert Underwood in the Democratic primary elections, said politically interfering with an adjudication process may actually cause the commission to slow down.

"I know everyone is waiting too long as it is," he said. "It's getting there. It should be done before the end of the year."

So far, the adjudicated and paid war claims for Guam are for $10,000 or $12,000 each, for recipients who were subjected to forced labor, sent to concentration camps and sustained injuries during the war.

The highest claim that can be awarded under the Guam program is $25,000, for the family of those who died during the war. Victims of severe injuries and rape are eligible to receive up to $15,000 each in war claims payments.