Some agencies could reopen earlier than others

When the governor decides to start gradually easing some restrictions on nonessential government operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, some agencies can open earlier than others.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Department of Land Management and Department of Revenue and Taxation could be among those agencies.

However, the reopening will be limited to certain areas of operation to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

For the Department of Land Management, for example, limited operations could cover the reopening of offices that handle land records and recording of real estate transactions, the governor said in her Wednesday news briefing.

With Land Management's closure on March 16, the number of real estate transactions on Guam decreased by 19% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data from real estate appraisal firm Cornerstone Valuations.

Before the shutdown of nonessential government services, the more than 300-member Guam Realtors Association asked the governor to consider allowing the Land Management's land records offices to open, even on a limited basis.

The realtors' group asked that the recording window be open, for the sole purpose of recording conveyance documents for real estate transactions.

The group offered suggestions to ensure proper social distancing and measures for the safety of the department's staff.

The government of Guam has lost millions of dollars in revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as tourists stopped coming in, businesses had to temporarily close, and thousands of private sector workers are now furloughed, unemployed or getting pay cuts.

Some residents, however, are left wondering whether the governor would also consider the reopening of the local courts.

A foster parent, for example, on Thursday said she's concerned that the Judiciary's prolonged closure would have a negative impact on foster kids and their foster and biological families as well as those awaiting trial and closure of their cases.