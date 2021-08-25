(Editor’s note: To help businesses and residents understand new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government of Guam, The Guam Daily Post has developed a FAQ below. The information provided is based on a memorandum released on Aug. 24, and interviews with GovGuam officials.)

Revised guidance issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services grants flexibility to businesses required to verify a customer’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

The department released its superseding memorandum Tuesday, following a revision of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s executive order that outlined which companies, employees and patrons now have to show proof of vaccination.

The governor’s revised order was issued in response to community outcry of now-rescinded restrictions, which would have denied entry to unvaccinated customers and employees of restaurants, bars, shopping centers and other businesses.

Self-declared vaccination status

Her current order allows residents 12 years old and older to self-attest to their vaccination status, or show proof with an original or copied vaccination card. Only a first-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required in order to enter an establishment covered by the order, such as restaurants and gyms.

“Last Friday, I issued new guidelines and requirements which raised questions and concerns within our community. I have always said that we will ultimately triumph over this disease by the actions we take together as a community. I have heard you and I am listening. As a result I have amended my executive order,” Leon Guerrero said in a special address.

Based on the guidance issued by DPHSS, businesses can implement the governor’s order in a number of ways.

Questions and answers

Question: How does “self-attestation” of a customer’s COVID-19 vaccine status work?

Answer: Businesses can dedicate a portion of a customer sign-in sheet or contact log for a customer to provide their “self-attestation” to their vaccination status. A form can be provided for customers to sign as well. Residents who are “12 years plus one month of age or older” will be attesting that they have received “at least one shot” of a COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized –including emergency authorization – by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.

Q: How do customers prove they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine?

A: Acceptable forms of proof include an original CDC vaccination card. Information provided in bona fide documents includes the patient’s name, the name of the vaccine provided and the dates doses were administered. A physical or digital copy of a CDC vaccination card is allowed. Customers may also provide documents from healthcare providers, printed records from WebIZ or a digital copy of a vaccine record issued by a state government.

Q: Can businesses serve customers who refuse to provide proof of vaccination?

A: Individuals who do not provide proof of vaccination status may only use facilities – whether indoor or outdoor – to “order, pick up, or pay for food or drink for take-out orders.” These individuals must “properly wear a face mask.”

Q: When do these customer requirements take effect?

A: Patrons of establishments covered by the guidance were supposed to begin showing proof of, or self-attesting to their vaccination status on Tuesday, however enforcement of this part of the executive order has been moved to Sept. 6.

Q: I have medical restrictions or religious objections informing my COVID-19 vaccine decision. Am I forced to comply with this order?

A: Residents can apply for a religious or medical exemption with DPHSS. An official request, with supporting documents, can be sent to publichealth@dphss.guam.gov. Documents can be delivered from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, to the department’s Immunization Program, located in the Castle Mall, Mangilao. Employees may continue to work while waiting for their application to be processed.

Q: Are employees required to be vaccinated?

A: By Sept. 27, establishments covered by the guidance must ensure all staff “who routinely works onsite” provide proof they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Employees who decline to receive a vaccine must submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. Individuals who deliver goods and packages to businesses are not covered by this policy.

Q: Do businesses need to keep records?

A: Establishments must “maintain records of staff vaccination or exemption status, and provide these records to DPHSS upon request, and in any event no later than the next business day after receiving the request.” Businesses must also maintain records of test results for any employee who is undergoing weekly COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination for 60 days. Customer contact logs must be maintained for 30 days “from the date of service.”

Q: What businesses are required to check the vaccination status of their customers and employees?

A: The answer is unclear. While the guidance specifies certain businesses, other portions containing mandates refer to a broad definition that includes nearly all companies and nonprofit organizations.

Listed businesses are:

boat cruises;

bowling alleys;

concerts and similar events;

eating and drinking establishments with in-person, indoor/outdoor dining, except those in kindergarten to 12th-grade school building facilities, but excludes mobile food service establishments, provided no seating is provided and not part of an organized event;

food courts at shopping centers or malls;

gymnasiums, fitness centers, and dance studios;

movie theaters;

organized contact sports for training and competition, except school-sanctioned events;

swimming pools; and

theaters and museums.

But parts of the guidance that outline which businesses must verify the vaccination status of customers and staff prior to entry, apply to “covered establishments,” not the just list above. The capitalized phrase is defined in the guidance as including: “any for-profit, nonprofit, or educational entity, whether a corporate entity, organization, partnership or sole proprietorship, and regardless of the nature of the service, the function it performs, or its corporate entity structure.”

This operating term is used when mandating which businesses:

must verify the “vaccination of each individual” prior to entry.

are prohibited from “serving an individual who fails to provide proof of vaccination.”

must ensure all employees provide proof of vaccination status “before entering or working in any facility.”

When reached for clarification, Krystal Paco-San Agustin said it is the governor’s “clear intention” to limit the new restrictions to only businesses listed in the guidance and her executive order, but said officials were assessing whether amendments are needed to ensure they are not applied to the broad base of companies defined.

DPHSS reiterated the governor’s intent through spokesperson Janela Carrera. She did not respond as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on whether changes would be made to the guidance to address any disconnect between intentions and policy.