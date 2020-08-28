Some banks to reopen today, others over the next few days

Local banks will be opening beginning today, according to a press release from the Guam Bankers Association.

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-29, which extends the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 but also allows for some businesses such as banks to open their doors.

“The member banks will still be enforcing existing pandemic protocols, which require all customers to wear a mask and adhere to the maximum customer limitation within each branch of office location,” the press release states.

The banks and their reopening dates follow:

ANZ Bank:

Reopens Aug. 31

Operating hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., drive thru only.

In-branch visits are by appointment only.

Bank of Guam:

Hagåtña and Upper Tumon braces will reopen Saturday, Aug. 29.

All other branches will reopen on Monday, Aug. 31

Bank of Hawaii:

Will reopen noon Friday, Aug. 28

Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.

Bank Pacific:

Will reopen noon, Friday, Aug. 28

Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.

First Commercial Bank

Will reopen at 1 p.m., Aug. 28

Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.

First Hawaiian Bank

Will reopen noon Friday, Aug. 28

Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.