Some banks to reopen today, others over the next few days

Local banks will be opening beginning today, according to a press release from the Guam Bankers Association.
The governor signed Executive Order 2020-29, which extends the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 but also allows for some businesses such as banks to open their doors.
“The member banks will still be enforcing existing pandemic protocols, which require all customers to wear a mask and adhere to the maximum customer limitation within each branch of office location,” the press release states.
The banks and their reopening dates follow:
ANZ Bank:
Reopens Aug. 31
Operating hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., drive thru only.
In-branch visits are by appointment only.
Bank of Guam:
Hagåtña and Upper Tumon braces will reopen Saturday, Aug. 29.
All other branches will reopen on Monday, Aug. 31
Bank of Hawaii:
Will reopen noon Friday, Aug. 28
Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.
Bank Pacific:
Will reopen noon, Friday, Aug. 28
Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.
First Commercial Bank
Will reopen at 1 p.m., Aug. 28
Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.
First Hawaiian Bank
Will reopen noon Friday, Aug. 28
Normal hours of operation will apply thereafter.