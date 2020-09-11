Some campaign signs violate laws

Some political signs posted on government property will be removed, according to a senator's office.

Sen. Jose Terlaje's campaign signs were posted on government guardrails by the roadside in Mangilao, in violation of a 2017 law that prohibits political signs from being posted on government property.

The campaign signs also lack some of the required information.

Terlaje's office on Thursday said the campaign team isn't aware of these signs, photographed by The Guam Daily Post on Route 10 between Sun Market and Father Duenas Memorial School.

"They're trying to find out who it is and have those signs taken down. It was not erected with the permission of the campaign committee," according to Chris Carillo, senior policy analyst for Terlaje.

Jesse Garcia, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, which enforces the 2017 sign law, said as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, DPW personnel will be going out to enforce the law.

In the meantime, he reminds candidates to comply with applicable laws.

"If DPW sees a violation, we notify the candidate of the violation and if they don't remove the signs, we will remove them, regardless of whose campaign these signs belong to," Garcia said.

Political signs can only be posted on private property. But if the private property is adjacent to any public roadway, the political signs must also be at least 8 feet from the paved portion of the roadway and must not impede traffic or a driver’s visibility.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, when shown the photos of the campaign signs on public property on Thursday, noticed the campaign signs do not meet the required information about the address or contact number of the person or party responsible for putting up each campaign sign.

Pangelinan said this is a violation of election law.

This type of violation can be easily fixed, she said, by immediately placing the committee contact information on the signs if they are readily available.

However, because the signs with Terlaje's name on it are on government property, DPW may have to take additional action, she said.

As early as November 2019, GEC had already noticed campaign signs that do not contain the address or contact number of the entity responsible for those campaign signs.

GEC, once aware of a possible violation, contacts the candidate to let them know of the need to comply with election laws, she said.