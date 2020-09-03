The defendants in the federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopter Inc. were granted their request to have 25 counts in the indictment handed down against them in the District Court of Guam dismissed without prejudice.

Defense attorneys argued the multiple counts that charged the defendants with employing a mechanic without a mechanic’s certificate was “duplicitous.”

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her order on Wednesday.

Defendants John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp of Hansen Helicopters each pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The court’s order comes about a week after the chief judge denied the defendants requests to include a motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction, dismissal of count two (conspiracy to defraud the U.S.) for duplicity, motion to dismiss counts 10-13 (aircraft parts fraud) for multiplicity, and a motion for a hearing to determine admissibility of certain evidence.

The defendants were initially charged in May 2018 with wire fraud, money laundering, honest services fraud, conspiracy to defraud the National Transportation Safety Board, conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration, making a false statement, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

A superseding indictment adding more charges against the group was filed in Dec. 2019, Post files state.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations, and provided charter services for federal agencies to places in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been deregistered because they were destroyed, scrapped or otherwise deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft.