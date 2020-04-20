Some front-line employees still await pay

Some government employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 response aren't getting paid.

The Guam Daily Post on Monday, April 13, asked Adelup why about 30 employees — including nurses and other health care workers who were hired in March — hadn't been paid. The Post followed up on Wednesday with Adelup after learning there could be at least 10 more employees who haven't received a paycheck.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin on Sunday said she was told "Most of them were paid Friday."

The Guam Daily Post spoke to one of the nurses, who confirmed, saying: "Some of us got paid, but some are still waiting."

It's unclear how many are still awaiting their first paycheck.

On March 14, the governor announced that she had directed the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to hire "registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse aides to increase our presence and screening efforts."

"Many of them are on the job right now – operating thermal scanners, and screening tourists throughout the airport," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated.

Some of these employees were hired in early March; others in April. Yet not all of those who have been on the front lines for a month have received a paycheck.

The health care professional said, as of Wednesday night, they hadn't received a clear response on when they would be paid.

"A lot of the people hired under the emergency declaration have yet to receive their first paycheck," the health care professional said Wednesday, adding that many of them understand the processing of checks, "especially with most GovGuam offices closed, has caused an unfortunate delay for most nursing staff to get paid."

The experience, however, is "really frustrating for some of my colleagues, as they are risking the safety of themselves and their family, and have no hunch on when they'll be able to get paid."

Questions of equity

Additionally, a memo from the Department of Administration is raising concern and questions of equity between essential and nonessential employees.

According to the memo, essential government of Guam employees who are "unable to report for duty for any reason ... (are) required to use their accrued annual leave, sick leave, donated leave or leave without pay for work time missed."

Meanwhile, nonessential employees continue to receive paychecks. The memo states that all "nonessential" employees are "required to stay home unless contacted by their immediate supervisor to report for duty."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed an executive order paying an additional amount – differential pay – to essential employees who continue working as the COVID-19 crisis rages on. The differential pay has three levels that are based on an employee's level of possible exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Essential" employees are "those who provide vital critical support to the department/agency in the event of a natural disaster or an emergency and without whom the department/agency will be unable to reduce or suspend operations. Furthermore, essential employees are required to report to work and/or be available in on-call status to ensure the continuation of critical operation," the memo states.

Port Authority of Guam employees, for example, will be receiving differential pay at Category 3, which is the lowest rating, of an additional 10% on top of their current salary because they are required to work and cannot work remotely.