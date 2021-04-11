Kyle Leon Guerrero, 31, had a sore throat recently. Had it not been for this, and at the suggestion of his colleagues at work, he said he wouldn't have taken a swab test "just to be sure what it is."

Leon Guerrero said since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam last year in March, he'd been observing health and safety protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing. He said he has been "doing fine all this time," so he didn't feel the need to get tested at all.

But that changed because of the recent sore throat.

Leon Guerrero was among the dozens of people who showed up at the mass COVID-19 testing Friday morning in the Micronesia Mall parking lot.

As for getting vaccinated, Leon Guerrero said he's still on the fence, after hearing from a relative working in the medical field about the side effects and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

As of Saturday night, Guam had 7,835 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 29 cases in active isolation, and 7,670 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 0.2.

Like Leon Guerrero, Yigo resident Priscilla T. didn't plan on getting tested for COVID-19 at all because of the precautions she said she's been taking since March 2020.

But when her son felt a bit ill a couple days ago, she took up a nurse's suggestion for both of them to get tested for COVID-19.

"He's feeling better before we got here. But to be sure, we came here," the mother said as she and her son waited in their vehicle for the results of their swab test in the Micronesia Mall parking lot.

Employer suggested

Curtis Villatora, 34, said he was heeding his employer's recommendation to all employees to get tested. It was also his first time to be tested.

He works at a tourism-related business in Tumon, one of the major areas now gearing up for Guam's tourism reopening.

"It gives us employees and also our employers a peace of mind, to be sure we're safe," he said. "I believe I will be getting the vaccine later on."

K.L., 26, said she didn't feel the need to be tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started because she's been taking every precaution to protect herself and her daughter.

But on Thursday, she said, she "wasn't feeling OK."

"So that scared me. So now I'm getting tested, only because I wasn't feeling well yesterday. I'm feeling better now but just to be sure," she said.

But for Erica Santiago, 30, getting tested is so she can see her bundle of joy, her newborn son, at the Guam Memorial Hospital nursery.

Santiago said she gave birth April 5 and a requirement for her to visit her boy is to be tested for COVID-19.

"I'm excited to see my boy again so we're here," she said, as she and her husband Don waited for the results of her test.

22 swabbed a second time

The Department of Public Health and Social Services prepared 200 BinaxNow antigen test kits for the mass testing in the Micronesia Mall area from 9 a.m. to noon.

Only 36 people got swabbed; one of them tested positive and 35 tested negative, according to DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera.

However, 22 were swabbed twice; the first one was using BinaxNow and again, for the PCR test. Carrera said those who got the PCR test will receive their results two to three days later.

Guam continues to provide free COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination, with a goal of reopening the tourism economy by May and achieving herd immunity by July 21.