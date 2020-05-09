Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced the reopening of some government of Guam services that deal mainly with permitting, police clearances, and health licenses.

The lifting of restrictions for previously deemed nonessential government services and businesses takes effect at 8 a.m. on Sunday, but GovGuam services' reopening will be on Monday.

They are required to follow public health requirements of social distancing, wearing of masks and frequent sanitizing, among other things.

According to the governor, these agencies will reopen for permitting, regulatory requirements and clearances:

• Department of Public Works

• Department of Land Management

• Department of Parks and Recreation

• Guam Environmental Protection Agency

• Department of Agriculture

• Department of Labor's Unemployment Assistance

• Department of Administration

• Department of Revenue and Taxation's Tax and Insurance Branches

• Police clearances

• Public health licenses and certificates

• Candidacy filing

Monday also marks the first day to file candidate packets for the primary election, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Guam Election Commission.

Candidate packets will be accepted in Suite A11 in the GCIC Arcade (ground floor) in Hagåtña for those seeking to run for:

• Mayor

• Vice mayor

• Senator

• Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives

• Public Auditor

The last day for filing candidacy is June 30.

"Please stay home if you are sick or are not feeling well. Social distancing will be enforced. All individuals must wear face masks that adhere to CDC guidelines," the commission said.

Incomplete packets will not be accepted.

The filing process is limited to the candidate and his or her treasurer or deputy treasurer. Candidates will be served individually on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be patient and anticipate processing delays, the commission said.

Guam Election Commission notaries will be available during the filing process

People who require GEC notary services are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID.