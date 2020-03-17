Some GPO outlet stores close temporarily; CK and Tommy Hilfiger associates will continue to get paid

In response to the escalating global COVID-19 outbreak, PVH Corp. announced it will temporarily close all company-operated retail stores across North America and Europe effective March 17 through March 29.

Brands under the corporation include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Following the announcement, the brands' Guam retail branches have also closed. All retail associates at these locations will continue to receive full pay and benefits for their scheduled shifts during the temporary closure period, the company stated.

Even though the situation on Guam differs from that of the United States, the retail stores are taking their obligation seriously for the safety of their employees, said Monte Mesa, general manager of the Guam Premium Outlets.

"I believe the government is doing what they can and it's under control," Mesa said. "With the number of cases that were identified; hopefully it remains that way."

"We will remain calm and the business will do what they need when it comes to the health and safety of their employees," Mesa said.

Other closures at the GPO include Famous Footwear and Naturalizer.

According to Mesa, now that the Guam Police Department has implemented a curfew they will adjust their hours accordingly.